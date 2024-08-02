Woman found critically injured in downtown LA apartment complex

Police are still investigating after a woman was found critically injured in a downtown LA apartment complex on Tuesday night.

Residents of the Wren Apartment Complex on the corner of Hill Street and Pico Boulevard, just a few blocks away from the Crypto.com arena, said they came home to a large police presence around their complex.

“I was just coming from Union Station and there was a private investigator car right there, a couple of cop cars on this side,” resident Luke Estoleno said. “Yeah, it was just messy when I came back, definitely scary.”

The woman found injured by investigators is now in critical condition. It is still unclear what exactly caused her injuries.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The apartment complex, just a 10-minute drive northeast of USC’s main campus and neighboring another USC building — is home to a lot of students.

Neither USC nor LAPD have confirmed whether the woman found was a USC student.