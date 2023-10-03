Woman gives birth at Palmdale gas station

A trip to a gas station in Palmdale turned into quite a special moment for an expecting mother.

A woman went into labor while at an Arco gas station located on 5th Street and Palmdale Boulevard.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at about 8:55 a.m. on Monday.

A firefighter was seen smiling and holding the newborn in his arms. The mother and baby were then transported to the Antelope Valley hospital.

The gender of the baby was unknown.