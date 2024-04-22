Woman hospitalized in stabbing at Universal-Studio City Metro station

A woman was hospitalized following a stabbing early Monday at the Universal/Studio City Metro station, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The stabbing at the station on Lankershim Boulevard was reported at about 5 a.m. A woman was hospitalized, but details about her condition were not immediately available.

No arrests were reported Monday morning. A detailed description of the attacker was not immediately available.

B Line trains were not stopping at the station during the investigation.

