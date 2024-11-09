Woman in custody after fatal stabbing in Pasadena

A 41-year-old woman suspected of fatally stabbing a man at a residence in Pasadena was taken into custody, police announced Friday.

Authorities responded to the 200 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard, near Marengo Avenue, shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday regarding an unresponsive man with multiple stab wounds, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Pasadena Fire Department paramedics attempted live-saving-measures but later pronounced 38-year-old Cory Davis dead at the scene. Shante Ferguson of Upland was arrested and booked at the Pasadena Police Department Jail on suspicion of homicide, resisting arrest and two other undisclosed misdemeanor offenses.

Police detained a second woman, but it was unclear if she was arrested or booked for any offenses. The motive leading up to the stabbing remains unknown, and investigators continued an ongoing investigation Friday evening.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal stabbing was urged to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.