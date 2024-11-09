Pasadena

Woman in custody after fatal stabbing in Pasadena

Police detained a second woman, but it was unclear if she was arrested or booked for any offenses.

By City News Service

crime scene stabbing foto

 A 41-year-old woman suspected of fatally stabbing a man at a residence in Pasadena was taken into custody, police announced Friday.

Authorities responded to the 200 block of East Orange Grove Boulevard, near Marengo Avenue, shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday regarding an unresponsive man with multiple stab wounds, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Pasadena Fire Department paramedics attempted live-saving-measures but later pronounced 38-year-old Cory Davis dead at the scene. Shante Ferguson of Upland was arrested and booked at the Pasadena Police Department Jail on suspicion of homicide, resisting arrest and two other undisclosed misdemeanor offenses.

Police detained a second woman, but it was unclear if she was arrested or booked for any offenses. The motive leading up to the stabbing remains unknown, and investigators continued an ongoing investigation Friday evening.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal stabbing was urged to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This article tagged under:

Pasadena
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us