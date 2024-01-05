Woman killed, 3 others hurt in Anaheim hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver who killed one woman and injured three other people Friday night following two crashes in Anaheim.

The first collision occurred at Harbor Boulevard and Katella Avenue near Disneyland where the driver hit three pedestrians and sped away. The second occurred at Harbor Boulevard and Convention Way, where the driver struck a woman. She was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The other victims were taken to hospitals, two with minor injuries and one with moderate injuries.

The suspect's car was described as a tan or gold Toyota sedan, possibly a Corolla or Camry.

Anyone with information on the crashes was asked to call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.