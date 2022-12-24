Woman Killed by Hit-and-Run Motorist in South LA

A woman was fatally struck today in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene.

The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead a the scene, with a canopy requested, Cruz said.

While Cruz did not know the age or gender of the victim, relatives told reporters at the scene the victim was a woman in her 60s, described as a retired minister, a mother and a grandmother who helped raise foster children.