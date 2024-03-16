Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster

A woman was killed on Saturday when an SUV ran a red light and collided with another vehicle in Lancaster, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 9:42 a.m. at the intersection of Avenue J-8 and 20th Street East, according to Detective Ryan Ament of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lancaster station.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a woman driving a Mitsubishi Outlander southbound on 20th Street East ran a red light and collided with an Infiniti G35 that was heading westbound on Avenue J-8, Ament said.

A female passenger in the Infiniti was partially ejected and others in the car were trapped, he said. The ejected woman was rushed by ambulance to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated,” Ament said. “Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role.”

Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.