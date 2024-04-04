malibu

Woman killed in vehicle crash in Malibu identified

Tracy Vancura, 63, of Camarillo in Ventura County, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities identified a woman Thursday who was killed when a vehicle crashed near Pepperdine University in Malibu and tumbled about 150 feet down an embankment.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the fatal crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on a winding section of Malibu Canyon Road near Pacific Coast Highway.

Malibu Canyon Road was blocked to the north at Piuma Road for about five hours in the area while an investigation was conducted.

