Woman killed in stabbing at Universal City Metro station

A woman was killed in a stabbing early Monday at the Universal City Metro station.

The stabbing at the station on Lankershim Boulevard was reported at about 5 a.m.

In a statement, Metro said the passenger was stabbed as she exited the train. Security personnel aided the victim until paramedics arrived, the agency said.

She died at a hospital, according to Metro.

The attacker was arrested, Metro said. Details about the person arrested were were not immediately available.

Trains were not stopping at the station during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-TIPS or 800-222-8477.

B LINE: Trains SKIP Universal/Studio City due to police activity. For alternate service, use North Hollywood and ride back to Universal via Metro bus shuttles or Line 224. Follow announcements. pic.twitter.com/UuS0cSnnQc — LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) April 22, 2024

The crime follows a series of recent violent attacks on Metro buses.

On Thursday, a man attacked a driver who refused to allow him to board an out-of-service bus in Santa Monica. On April 13, a bus driver was punched and stabbed by a man in Willowbrook. Earlier that day, a stabbing was reported on a Metro bus in the 2700 block of West Sunset Boulevard in the Silver Lake area.

In a statement to NBCLA, the press secretary for Metro Board Chair and LA Mayor Karen Bass said the transit company has increased safety precautions.

"Metro has stepped up the presence of transit security officers on its bus system as part of its broader safety strategy and will be installing reinforced barriers to further protect operators,” the statement read.

LAPD’s Deputy Chief of Transit Services, Don Graham, said that although the recent incidents are concerning, violent crime on transit has been down by 41% in the last year. He also pointed out that 30 LAPD officers sit on buses on lines that have been considered the most prone to violence.

