Woman, Man Injured During Home Invasion in Bel-Air

A couple in their 70s were rushed to a hospital Saturday morning with injuries suffered during a home invasion in Bel-Air, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched at 12:56 a.m. Saturday, initially to a report of a burglary in the 1300 block of Casiano Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported.

The incident was changed into a home invasion investigation, he said, and ambulances were requested for a woman in her 60s suffering from a wound and a man in his 70s suffering from injuries after being struck.

The condition of the two victims was not immediately available.

The department would not confirm media reports that a large amount of cash was taken from the home.