Woman Pleads Guilty to Posting Nazi Propaganda at OC Schools, Gets Informal Probation

A 23-year-old Fullerton woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to posting Nazi propaganda posters at Newport Harbor High School and Fullerton College and was immediately sentenced to 40 hours of community service.

Grace Elisabeth Ziesmer pleaded guilty to one count of vandalism and two counts of posting graffiti, all misdemeanors. She accepted a plea deal from Orange County Superior Court Judge Greg Jones, who also placed her on a year of informal probation.

Prosecutors said in May of last year they declined to charge Ziesmer with a hate crime because there was not enough evidence to prove at trial that the vandalism specifically targeted individuals or institutions due to their association with the Jewish religion.

Ziesmer's attorney, Alan Castillo, declined to comment.

The defendant posted "Nazi propaganda posters" featuring "swastikas, SS mottos and other neo-Nazi statements'' on city light poles near Fullerton College on March 4 of last year and did the same at the high school a week later, according to prosecutors.