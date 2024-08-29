Woman rescued from wreckage after crashing into fire hydrant in Downey

A woman was hospitalized after crashing into a fire hydrant in Downey early Wednesday morning.

The crash launched the fire hydrant towards a Bob's Big Boy restaurant and took out the head of the iconic Big Boy statue out front.

Hundreds of gallons spilled from the water line onto the street.

Firefighters had to cut the woman out of the wreckage and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

LA County Public Works and SoCal Edison crews arrived shortly after to repair the damaged equipment.