Woman sought in deadly shooting at San Pedro bar

Police asked the public for help Saturday locating a woman suspected of shooting a man to death and wounding two other people at a San Pedro bar.

Officers were called at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday to the Machista Bar at 952 S. Pacific St. near 10th Avenue, a Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman told City News Service.

The LAPD's Media Relations Division said there was an altercation inside the bar, and a woman fired multiple rounds striking three patrons. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed a 35-year-old woman and a 44 year-old man to a hospital with stable vital signs, police said.

The suspect who fled the scene was described as a 20- to 30-year-old woman.

Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the LAPD's South Bureau Homicide Division at 323-786 5100. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.