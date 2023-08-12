Chinatown

Woman's body found on 101 freeway on-ramp in Chinatown

By City News Service

The body of a young woman was found Saturday afternoon on an on-ramp to the 101 Freeway in the Chinatown area of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The discovery was reported at 1:58 p.m. on the Alameda Street/Los Angeles Street on-ramp to the northbound freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. She was believed to be about 20 years old, the CHP said. 

No further information was immediately available.

