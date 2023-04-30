Women Found Dead Near Railroad in Carson Identified

Officials today released the name of a 28-year-old woman whose body was found near an unused railroad track in Carson.

The woman was identified as Shalynn Jones, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. A spokesperson could not be reached to determine Jones' city of residence.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded around 12:50 p.m. Friday to the 20800 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, near the 405 Freeway, regarding a person down. They found Jones lying in an area overgrown with weeds near an unused railroad track in what authorities called the middle stage of decomposition.

Anyone with information on the death was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who choose to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.