World champion boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. released from custody

Mexican boxing world champion Julio César Chávez Jr. was released from police custody on Thursday after he was arrested earlier this week, booking records from the Los Angeles County show.

Records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department showed he faced a charge of illegal possession of an assault rifle. He was subsequently taken to Valley Jail Section.

In a statement released by his father, boxing legend Julio César Chávez Sr., the athlete thanked fans in Spanish for their concerns.

“My son Julio was arrested, and we are working together with his lawyers to resolve his legal situation,” Chávez Sr.’s statement read. “It's been a long road, but I’m not losing faith. I pray to God that this is the moment that finally pushes my son toward a useful and happy life.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Further details regarding the boxer’s arrest were not immediately clear.