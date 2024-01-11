Boxing

World champion boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. released from custody

By Karla Rendon

World champion boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. gives a thumbs up after being released from police custody in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.
Telemundo 52

Mexican boxing world champion Julio César Chávez Jr. was released from police custody on Thursday after he was arrested earlier this week, booking records from the Los Angeles County show.

Records from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department showed he faced a charge of illegal possession of an assault rifle. He was subsequently taken to Valley Jail Section.

In a statement released by his father, boxing legend Julio César Chávez  Sr., the athlete thanked fans in Spanish for their concerns.

“My son Julio was arrested, and we are working together with his lawyers to resolve his legal situation,” Chávez Sr.’s statement read. “It's been a long road, but I’m not losing faith. I pray to God that this is the moment that finally pushes my son toward a useful and happy life.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Further details regarding the boxer’s arrest were not immediately clear.

This article tagged under:

BoxingMexicoarrest
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us