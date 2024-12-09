Animals and Wildlife

Young girl dies after dog attack in Covina

It was not clear how old the girl was.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young girl has died after being attacked by a dog at a home in Covina on Sunday. 

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department responded to the home on the 2500 block of Palomino Drive at around 12 p.m.

The young girl had been bit by the dogs and was bleeding. The dogs had to be separated, LASD said.

It was not clear how many dogs bit the young girl.

Investigators said the girl was found unresponsive at the home and taken to a hospital.

