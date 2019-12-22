Man Killed After Being Struck By Two Cars in Hit-and-Run Incident

A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run motorist --and then another driver -- in Pomona, police said Sunday.

The second driver, a woman, identified herself as an involved motorist and cooperated with police, the Pomona Police Department reported.

Officers dispatched at 7:35 p.m. Saturday to a report of a possible vehicle versus a pedestrian traffic crash at Holt Avenue and St. Paul Street located a man in the westbound lanes of Holt Avenue.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

While officers were on scene, the female driver identified herself to police.

"Based on witness statements, it appears that the male subject was initially struck by a different vehicle; as a result of that collision, the subject lay down in the number one lane of westbound Holt Avenue, where he was then run over by a separate driver," according to a news statement.

The Pomona Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team asked anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 909-802-7741.

