Marijuana Dispensary in Wildomar Shut Down by Sheriff

Deputies raided an illegal marijuana dispensary in Wildomar and arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of running it, sheriff's officials said Saturday.

Authorities served a search warrant Friday morning in the 23000 block of Bundy Canyon Road and found 50 pounds of marijuana, large amounts of cash and an AR-15 with an altered serial number, said Riverside County Sheriff's Sgt. Glenn Warrington.

They also arrested Alfonso Villegas of Riverside at the location on suspicion of possessing an assault rifle, possessing an assault rifle with altered serial numbers and possessing marijuana for sale.

He was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center but released after

posting $50,000 bail.