marijuana

Marijuana Dispensary in Wildomar Shut Down by Sheriff

By City News Service

Marijuana-Emergency Room
AP

Deputies raided an illegal marijuana dispensary in Wildomar and arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of running it, sheriff's officials said Saturday.

Authorities served a search warrant Friday morning in the 23000 block of Bundy Canyon Road and found 50 pounds of marijuana, large amounts of cash and an AR-15 with an altered serial number, said Riverside County Sheriff's Sgt. Glenn Warrington.

They also arrested Alfonso Villegas of Riverside at the location on suspicion of possessing an assault rifle, possessing an assault rifle with altered serial numbers and possessing marijuana for sale.

News

Top news of the day

Immigration 2 hours ago

ICE Agents Arrest Former DACA Recipient in West Covina

shark attack 2 hours ago

Shark Attack Reported Near Santa Barbara

He was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center but released after
posting $50,000 bail.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

marijuanaDrug Bust
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us