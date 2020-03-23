More LAPD Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

The Los Angeles Police Department said Monday nine employees have now tested positive for the coronavirus, including one senior member of the command staff.

All were recovering at home, the Department said in a news release.

Eight of the employees were police officers and the ninth is a non-sworn employee. The LAPD did not say where the employees worked or provide details on the nature of their assignments.

On Saturday, the Department confirmed one patrol officer assigned to the Central Station in downtown LA had tested positive and was home recovering. Days earlier the LAPD said a member of the command staff had tested positive, but it did not share the officer’s work location.

Multiple law enforcement sources have told NBCLA an area of the 77th Division was disinfected last week, as were workspaces at the Central and Mission Divisions.

