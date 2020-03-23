coronavirus

More LAPD Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

Eight officers and one non-sworn employee are recovering at home, the Department said.

By Eric Leonard and Andrew Blankstein

LAPD police car
Jose Sanchez, NBC 5 Investigates

Los Angeles Police Department police car (file photo)

The Los Angeles Police Department said Monday nine employees have now tested positive for the coronavirus, including one senior member of the command staff.

All were recovering at home, the Department said in a news release.

Eight of the employees were police officers and the ninth is a non-sworn employee. The LAPD did not say where the employees worked or provide details on the nature of their assignments.

On Saturday, the Department confirmed one patrol officer assigned to the Central Station in downtown LA had tested positive and was home recovering. Days earlier the LAPD said a member of the command staff had tested positive, but it did not share the officer’s work location.

Multiple law enforcement sources have told NBCLA an area of the 77th Division was disinfected last week, as were workspaces at the Central and Mission Divisions.

The chaos surrounding the coronavirus has rolled into grocery stores across the country, with customers hoarding more than just toilet paper. Shelves are largely bare as people frantically fill their fridges and freezers. Experts warn it's completely unnecessary.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusLAPD
