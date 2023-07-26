3 people say they were tricked into appearing in anti-trans film ‘What Is a Woman?'

Three people who appeared in a viral documentary that criticizes the transgender community said they were tricked into being interviewed for the movie, titled “What Is a Woman?”

The filmmakers’ alleged sleight-of-hand tactics contradict the movie’s promise to be a “fearless” examination of the modern gender debate, and the tactics appear to show the lengths to which some conservative activists have gone to try to cast doubt on the rights of trans people.

The video debuted in June 2022 to little fanfare but received wide attention on Twitter last month with the help of tech billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk, who reversed the platform’s previous restrictions on the movie and allowed it to be uploaded and shared on the platform. He then promoted it on his own account, writing, “Every parent should watch this.” Twitter’s previous management had a rule against degrading behavior or other hateful content.

The movie has since marked more than 187 million views on Twitter alone and been endlessly memed and recycled among conservatives, making it another major flashpoint in a nationwide conflict over transgender rights that’s also playing out in state legislatures, public libraries and courthouses.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But three people who participated in the film’s production by sitting for interviews told NBC News that its producers misrepresented how it would portray transgender topics and that they were unwittingly inserted into “gotcha” moments with right-wing provocateur Matt Walsh, who narrated and starred in the film. Two of the three people provided copies of emails in which a producer, Rebecca Dobkowitz, used flattering language and wrote that the documentary would bring to light the challenges facing trans people.

Dobkowitz did not respond to requests for comment via email, text and voicemail. Walsh did not respond to requests for comment sent to the conservative website The Daily Wire, which backed the film and where he has a podcast and column.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.