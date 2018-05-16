Armed Suspect Hurt in Shootout With Police at Ill. School

An armed teen was wounded in a shootout with police at a high school in Dixon, Illinois, Wednesday morning, authorities confirmed.

According to Dixon Police Chief Steve Howell, a school resource officer "confronted an armed male subject" around 8 a.m. at Dixon High School after several shots were reported fired near the school's west gym.

The armed teen fled from the responding officer, allegedly firing shots as he ran. The school resource officer returned fire, injuring the suspect, authorities said.

The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and the suspect was taken into custody just west of the high school He was receiving medical treatment, but his condition was not immediately released. No other injuries were reported, police said.

"A lot of things went right today when a great many of them could have gone wrong," said Dixon Mayor Liandro Arellano Jr.

The names of the suspect and officer involved in the shooting weren't immediately released, but Howell said the suspect was a 19-year-old former student at the school.

The school resource officer was being placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Dixon High School and all Dixon public schools were placed on lockdown following the shooting. Dixon High School remained the only school on lockdown shortly after 11 a.m., though all students had been reunited with their parents, Howell said.

He noted that when police arrived at the scene, students and teachers were found barricaded in their classrooms, blocking doors with desks and bookshelves.

Police said they believed the suspect "acted alone" and there was no further threat to students or staff. They thanked the officer who shot the suspect, praising him as a hero.

"With shots ringing out through the hallways of the school, he charged towards the suspect and confronted him head on," Howell said. "Because of his heroic actions, countless lives were saved. We are forever indebted to him for his service and his bravery."



Multiple police agencies responded to the scene, authorities said. Peoria Avenue was closed in the area as an investigation continued.

