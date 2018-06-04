 'Volcano of Fire' Eruption Scorches Homes, Roads in Guatemala; Kills at Least 25 - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

'Volcano of Fire' Eruption Scorches Homes, Roads in Guatemala; Kills at Least 25

By

9 PHOTOS

56 minutes ago

At least 25 people were killed Sunday when the Volcan de Fuego, or "Volcano of Fire" erupted in Guatemala. The eruption sent lava flowing into homes, scorching roads and houses, and covering them in ash. At least 20 people were injured as well, according to the country's disaster agency. Authorities say they fear the death toll could rise as an undetermined amount of people have been unaccounted for.
More Photo Galleries
Ceremonial First Pitches at Dodger Stadium
Plane Lands Safely on Huntington Beach Street, Drawing Crowds
Connect With Us
AdChoices