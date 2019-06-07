Jupiter Will Be at Its Biggest and Brightest Next Week

Jupiter will be closer to Earth on Monday than at any other time of the year, offering skywatchers a chance to see the planet at its biggest and brightest, NBC News reported.

A pair of binoculars or a small telescope should make it possible to see Jupiter's largest moons and perhaps the bands of clouds that cover the gas giant. The planet can also be seen with the naked eye.

"Go outside a little while after the sun has set, look toward the east, and it will be the brightest thing," Irene Pease, an amateur astronomer in Brooklyn, New York, and president of the Amateur Astronomers Association of New York, said of Jupiter. "You might think it's a plane, but it won't move like a plane or blink like a plane."