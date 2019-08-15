Conn. Man Faces Weapons Charges After Facebook Post: Police

A Norwalk man was arrested after he showed interest in committing a mass shooting in a Facebook post, according to police.

A Norwalk, Connecticut, man was arrested after he showed interest in committing a mass shooting in a Facebook post, according to police.

Brandon Wagshol, 22, was arrested after police executed a search warrant and found multiple weapons in his residence, police said.

Police said the weapons found in Wagshol's home were registered to his father and were accessible to him.

Officers seized weapons including multiple handguns, large magazines, rounds of ammunition and tactical gear.

“We are thankful for our partnership with the FBI and fantastic teamwork that quickly brought this investigation from a tip to an arrest” Chief Thomas Kulhawik said. “I applaud the excellent work of our officers and the FBI agents that assisted and remind people, if they see something, say something.”

"Your work saved lives. I'm so glad CT has outlawed high capacity magazines - something I proudly voted in favor of. Strong gun laws work," Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff said.

Wagshol faces charges including four counts of illegal possession of large capacity magazines.

Wagshol is being held on $250,000 bond and will appear in court Aug. 16.