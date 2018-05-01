Crew From Deadly Southwest Flight to Meet With Trump

A Southwest flight headed from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning. This interview is with Todd Baur, who said he spoke to his daughter-in-law who was on the plane.

The crew of Southwest 1380, the flight that had a hole blown into its side when an engine exploded over Pennsylvania, is headed to the White House for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

The meeting will happen on Tuesday, Trump administration officials tell NBC10. They did not say how many members of the five-person crew would be in attendance.

Capt. Tammie Jo Shults, one of the U.S. Navy's first woman fighter pilots, and first officer Darren Ellisor were hailed as heroes for successfully landing the crippled Boeing 737 jet at Philadelphia International Airport on April 17.

The plane's left engine exploded at 32,000 feet, sending debris careening into the fuselage and causing a window to shatter. The plane violently depressurized and the passenger sitting next to the window, Jennifer Riordan, was partially sucked outside.

‘We Have Part of the Aircraft Missing’: Pilot to Air Control

Listen to the communications between the pilot of Southwest Flight 1380 and Air Traffic Control at Philadelphia International Airport as the plane came in for an emergency landing. (Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018)

Riordan, a wife and mother of two from New Mexico, died from injuries she suffered in the incident. Several others on the flight carrying 144 passengers were injured.



Federal investigators believe fractures in a engine fan blade caused it to break apart and prompt the explosion. The FAA has since issued a directive ordering the inspection of all engines of the same make currently in operation.

The NTSB investigation is ongoing.

