Speeding Car Goes Airborne, Plows Into 2nd Floor of Building in SoCal - NBC Southern California
Speeding Car Goes Airborne, Plows Into 2nd Floor of Building in SoCal

"It was crazy, it really was," said a witness

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 3 hours ago

    Orange County Fire Authority
    A vehicle managed to crash into the second floor of an office building in Santa Ana. (Jan. 14, 2018)

    A car wound up on the second floor of a dental office in Orange County, California after hitting a median on the street.

    The accident happened around 5:25 a.m. near the intersection of French and 17th streets in Santa Ana, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a press release. The white sedan, which was traveling northbound on French Street at high speeds, hit a raised center median and narrowly missed hitting a bus and another vehicle on 17th Street and went airborne.

    The car caught fire after it went into the building, said Daniel Sanchez, who witnessed the accident. The driver managed to get out, but was left dangling off the bottom of the vehicle until police could catch him, Sanchez said.

    "It was crazy, it really was," Sanchez said. The driver, who admitted to using drugs, was taken to a hospital, along with a passenger, the SAPD said. Both sustained minor injuries. There were no other reported injuries.


