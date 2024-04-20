After fire destroyed Escondido boy's birthday gifts, community bands together for surprise

A seven-year-old boy got a surprise birthday party he will never forget Tuesday thanks to the Escondido community that came together to help his family after tragedy.

In the months and weeks leading up to Matias Grasida's birthday, his mother, Ashley, hid all of his presents in the garage so he wouldn't find them. But the night of April 9, the Grasidas awoke to the sound of banging on their front door, and the smell of smoke. A fire broke out in their garage directly behind their apartment, destroying everything -- including all of Matias' gifts.

"My kids were sleeping in my daughter's room and there was a lot of smoke and then I could see, like, the sirens in the back so I grabbed them and then I just ran straight to the front," Ashley Grasida said. "The fact that my kids were, like, not even eight feet away, it really is... I'm sorry," she added, while fighting back tears.

After the family spoke with the Escondido Fire Department and Escondido Police Department, first responders decided to step up and help give Matias a special birthday surprise he will never forget.

"When we found out about that, some of our police department and members of the investigations team just decided to get together with our local partners," Detective Mike Martinez with the Escondido Police Department said.

Every single gift was donated by first responders, members of the community, and Target. Matias received various toys and clothes, as well as a new bicycle. There were even two birthday cakes.

"I got all my presents, and a big cake and so many people coming," Matias said.

Matias' mom is beyond grateful the community came together to support them during such a tough time, and told NBC7 that their faith in God is what kept them going.

"There's just no words, I don't really have the words to express... I'm just so grateful, my son is such a good little boy," said Grasida.

Firefighters even gave Matias a tour of one of their fire engines. Matias told NBC7 that when he grows up, he wants to be a firefighter.

"I love this birthday so much, I will remember it for forever," said Matias.