Alcohol labels should carry cancer risk warning, US surgeon general urges

Alcohol is the third leading cause of cancer in the U.S., after tobacco and obesity, according to a new report from Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. The advisory, released Friday, suggests that cancer risk warning labels be included on alcoholic beverages.

The report cites a direct link between alcohol consumption and at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, liver and mouth cancer. An estimated 16.4% of total breast cancer cases are linked to drinking alcohol.

There are about 100,000 alcohol-related cancer cases and about 20,000 alcohol-related cancer deaths each year, the report found.

While research has shown a link between alcohol and cancer, "the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk," Murthy said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Alcohol can cause cancer in several ways, including damaging DNA and altering hormone levels, according to the report.

Along with new warning labels, the surgeon general's report also recommends reassessing the guideline limits for alcohol consumption to account for cancer risk. Current dietary guidelines recommend people drink alcohol in moderation, defined as two drinks a day for men and one drink for women.

Any change to the beverage labels requires congressional authorization.

An update to federal dietary guidelines coming this year is expected to include new recommendations about how much alcohol people should drink.

A report on alcohol consumption conducted by a group within the Department of Health and Human Services is set to be published in the coming weeks. That report will help determine the 2025 dietary guidelines.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: