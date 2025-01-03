Health

Alcohol labels should carry cancer risk warning, US surgeon general urges

There are about 100,000 alcohol-related cancer cases and about 20,000 alcohol-related cancer deaths each year, according to the new report.

By Jane Weaver | NBC News

Alcohol
Getty Images

Alcohol is the third leading cause of cancer in the U.S., after tobacco and obesity, according to a new report from Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. The advisory, released Friday, suggests that cancer risk warning labels be included on alcoholic beverages.

The report cites a direct link between alcohol consumption and at least seven types of cancer, including breast, colorectal, liver and mouth cancer. An estimated 16.4% of total breast cancer cases are linked to drinking alcohol.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

There are about 100,000 alcohol-related cancer cases and about 20,000 alcohol-related cancer deaths each year, the report found.

While research has shown a link between alcohol and cancer, "the majority of Americans are unaware of this risk," Murthy said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Alcohol can cause cancer in several ways, including damaging DNA and altering hormone levels, according to the report.

Along with new warning labels, the surgeon general's report also recommends reassessing the guideline limits for alcohol consumption to account for cancer risk. Current dietary guidelines recommend people drink alcohol in moderation, defined as two drinks a day for men and one drink for women. 

Any change to the beverage labels requires congressional authorization.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Joe Biden 24 mins ago

Biden rejects Nippon Steel's proposed deal to acquire US Steel

Military 3 hours ago

Biden to award Medal of Honor and Medal of Valor to military heroes and first responders

An update to federal dietary guidelines coming this year is expected to include new recommendations about how much alcohol people should drink.

A report on alcohol consumption conducted by a group within the Department of Health and Human Services is set to be published in the coming weeks. That report will help determine the 2025 dietary guidelines. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

HealthFood & Drink
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us