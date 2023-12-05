Amazon is giving students the chance to score holiday flights for just $25 — what to know

Many college students already have pretty stretched budgets, so the holidays and the costs typically associated with them — from gifts to decor and travel — can be a major cause of stress. (And with final exams coming up, they already have plenty of that.) But this year, Amazon has announced a new initiative that could help ensure they have a little more money left in their wallets at the end of the season.

Amazon revealed that it will be offering select Prime Student members $25 flights to and from home this holiday season through its partnership with StudentUniverse. Starting at 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5, members can visit the Prime Student x StudentUniverse page to book tickets for travel from mid-December to early January. There will be 3,000 $25 tickets available, with 1,000 dropping each day, at 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5 and 12 a.m. PST on both Dec. 6 and 7.

Because there is only a select amount available, you'll have to act fast to take advantage of the low price. However, for those who miss out, there is still a way to save. According to Amazon, StudentUniverse will also be offering $25 off flights with a promotional code.

To sign up for a Prime Student membership, you'll need to be enrolled at a two- or four-year college and use your .edu email address (or provide other proof of enrollment). You can receive a free six-month trial to start, and then pay $7.49 per month (half the price of a traditional Prime membership) after.

Flying internationally this year? In other travel news, international budget airline Play has announced that from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, it will be offering flights to popular destinations, including Dublin, London, Amsterdam and Paris for as little as $99. The deal is valid for flights booked between Dec. 2023 to April 2024.

And no matter where you're headed, you want to make sure you have all the right travel essentials to make your trip a success. So here, we're sharing some bestselling and customer-favorite travel must-haves that you'll want to make sure to pack in your suitcase.

Holiday travel must-haves

All those holiday gifts you'll be bringing back with you can add a lot of weight to your suitcase. Make sure you're not going over the weight limit with this easy-to-use portable scale. It can accurately weigh items up to 110 pounds, the brand says.

When you're at the airport, it always feels like you're wishing you had another hand (or three) to carry everything you need. This travel accessory is the next best thing. It slides right onto the handle of your suitcase and has three small pockets, where you can place things like your coffee, phone, passport and more.

Tired of all your jewelry getting tangled up while you travel? This case will help you keep everything together and organized. The Shop TODAY 2023 Travel Gear Award-winner has various separate compartments, including seven slot rolls, three rectangular divisions and an earring compartment.

Keep everything in your suitcase organized with these packing cubes. They feature compression technology, so the brand says they can help save space in your bag.

This bestselling toiletry bag has over 40,000 five-star ratings. It has four separate compartments for storing items and a metal hook so you can easily display it and access all your toiletries.

Wireless headphone users, rejoice! You'll finally be able to take advantage of the inflight entertainment, thanks to this gadget. It allows you to connect your Bluetooth headphones to any device with a 3.5mm jack. One editor who tried it shared that it's "incredibly simple" to use.

This versatile 3-in-1 gadget, acts as a portable charger, wallet and a phone stand. It was named the best portable charger during the 2023 Shop TODAY Travel Gear Awards.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: