Netflix docuseries based on Vallejo kidnapping case tops the charts, sparks outrage

The Vallejo Police Department is facing new criticism over an old case and it’s all because of the recent release of Netflix docuseries “American Nightmare.”

It chronicles the bizarre kidnapping case of physical therapist Denise Huskins.

The series uses footage of video-taped police interrogations to show how police initially tried to pin the crime on Huskins’ boyfriend Aaron Quinn who was tied up and drugged by the kidnapper. And when Huskins was finally released, police then said it was all a hoax.

“They were victimized by a psychopath, and then victimized by the Vallejo Police Department,” said Daniel Russo, Quinn’s former attorney.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

He said the series exposes real problems with policing especially at VPD which has been riddled with scandal after scandal.

“They have to completely revamp that department so things like this don’t happen, because it’s not a fluke,” said Russo.

The true crime hit has led to some serious backlash on social media. The Vallejo Police Department’s Facebook page is now filled with comments like “Apologize to Denise” and “This department is a joke.”

“I started watching it and just stopped. I couldn’t. I figured out that I kind of had VPD PTST and it started making me really anxious,” said Stephanie Gomes.

The longtime Vallejo City Council member said the criticism the show has generated is warranted. She said the department has been riddled by corruption for far too long and needs to be overhauled.

“If the badge-bending story didn’t do it, and the shooting of people in our community didn’t do it, maybe a Netflix story will do it. I can only hope,” said Gomes.

Meanwhile, Russo said he’s proud of the couple for speaking out about their victimizer Matthew Muller, and the trauma they also endured by police.

“They’re never getting over this,” he said. “They’re always going to have PTSD from what happened. The savage way they were treated.”

NBC Bay Area reached out to the Vallejo Police Department but were told they have no comment.