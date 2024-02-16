Swimming trailblazer Anthony Nesty set for more Olympic history as US head coach

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be a historic one for USA Swimming.

Anthony Nesty is set to become the first Black swimming head coach for Team USA in Olympic history.

Nesty previously made history in 2022 as the first Black U.S. swimming coach at a world championships. He oversaw the American men in Budapest, Hungary, as Team USA set a record for total swimming medals at a world championships with 45.

Nesty will continue guiding the male swimmers in Paris alongside Todd DeSorbo, who will coach the women.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"I take that position very seriously and my job now is to do the best job I can leading the men's team and also helping (DeSorbo) with the women," Nesty told NBC.

"I'm very proud of what I've done in my career, especially leading young men and women to perform at a very high level. It's a great honor and with that comes a lot of pressure, too. But I have really good people around me -- my family, my friends. I'm looking forward to the challenge and looking forward to representing the USA the best way I can."

The recently revamped Athletica center in a suburb north of Paris is ready for Team USA's arrival ahead of the Paris Olympics.

The Paris Games won't be the first time Nesty will be a trailblazer on the Olympic stage, either.

He made history in stunning fashion as an athlete at the 1988 Seoul Games. Representing Suriname, Nesty won gold in the 100m butterfly by beating out American Matt Biondi by 0.01 seconds. It marked the first time a Black swimmer finished atop the Olympic podium, and he remains as Suriname's only Olympic gold medalist.

After picking up a bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Games, Nesty embarked on his coaching career. He's been on the swimming and diving coaching staff at his alma mater, the University of Florida, since 1998 and currently serves as the head coach for the both the men's and women's teams. He's led the men's team for six seasons and the women's team for three.

Along with his coaching at the college and international levels, Nesty also trains the likes of seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel and two-time Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke, both of whom he coached at the University of Florida, as well as seven-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky.

In a largely white sport, Nesty has established himself as one of the world's top swimming coaches. While Nesty described the swimming coaching community as small, he said he's always open to helping younger coaches of color reach the highest levels of the sport like he has.

"I've had mentors myself, but I'm always willing to help," Nesty said. "I'm 55 years old now and not getting any younger, so I'm willing to help the younger generation reach the pinnacle of the sport as far as coaching is concerned."