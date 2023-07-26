missing persons

Arizona teen who went missing nearly 4 years ago shows up at Montana police station

Alicia Navarro's disappearance in 2019 started as a runway case and sparked a major search. She recently reported to authorities in Montana, Glendale police said.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Navarro family

A major search for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared from the Phoenix area over three years ago came to a happy end when the now-18-year-old reported to a police station in Montana, officials said Wednesday.

Alicia Navarro went the small town near the Canadian border recently and said she is the girl who vanished from her Glendale, Arizona, home on September 15, 2019, Glendale police said.

"She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy, and she is by all accounts happy," Jose Santiago, a spokesman for Glendale police, told reporters at a news conference.

Navarro Family/Glendale Police
Alicia Navarro, left, is seen in a photo when she went missing. Right is a more recent photo.
The disappearance started as a runaway, police Lt. Scott Waite said, but the case is under investigation and more details about how she got to Montana remained unclear.

"Every indication she's given to us so far is that she willfully left her home," Waite said. "Now the dynamics surrounding that decision are obviously something we're looking into."

When Navarro went to police in the very small Montana town, around 40 miles from the U.S.-Canada border, she was alone and every time she talked to police she did so alone, officials said.

