car accident

At least 15 dead after bus tumbles down steep hillside in Mexico

At least 15 people have been killed after their bus left the highway and tumbled down a steep hillside in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit

Getty

At least 15 passengers were killed when their bus left the highway and tumbled down a steep hillside in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit early Thursday, Mexican authorities said.

The state public safety agency said rescuers were still working to remove people from the bus and said the death toll was preliminary. Some 21 passengers were injured, it said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.

The accident occurred near Tepic, the state capital.

Local media outlets reported that the bus had departed Mexico City and was bound for the border city of Tijuana.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

car accidentMexico
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us