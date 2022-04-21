At Least 5 USS George Washington Shipmates Died by Suicide in Last Year

At least five U.S. sailors who served on the same aircraft carrier in Virginia have died by suicide in the last year, including three who died within a week earlier this month, military officials said Thursday.

The string of suicides among USS George Washington sailors may indicate a larger mental health problem, according to experts, and it comes less than three years after a similar cluster of suicides on another Navy vessel.

“Each death is tragic in its own right, regardless of how,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters Thursday. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the families and, frankly, the shipmates because they're affected, too.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.