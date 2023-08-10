Tijuana

Eight bodies found on Mexico highway just miles from US border

The macabre discovery was made on the Tecate-Tijuana highway, at the height of the Copper Canyon, not far from the Cimarrón toll booth

By Ana Gómez and Daniel Andrade

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several human remains were found Wednesday on the Tecate-Tijuana highway following a 911 call about a stranded migrant near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The macabre discovery was made on the Tecate-Tijuana highway, at the height of the Copper Canyon, not far from the Cimarrón toll booth.

"We decided to do a search more or less for the area we were told to locate him. The first body we found we believe may possibly be the person we were looking for," said Miriam Giovana Mejía, president of the Baja California Search Collective.

Mejia said several other bodies and human remains, eight bodies in total, were found in the nearby area.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Tijuana
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us