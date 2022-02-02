Ukraine

Biden to Deploy Troops to Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Standoff

Last month, the Pentagon placed 8,500 U.S. troops on “heightened alert” to assist with the defense of NATO allies

President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of additional U.S. military troops to Eastern Europe, NBC News confirmed Wednesday.

“At the president’s direction and following Secretary [Lloyd] Austin’s recommendation, the Department of Defense will reposition certain Europe-based units further east, forward deploy additional U.S.-based units to Europe, and maintain the heightened state of readiness of response forces to meet these commitments,” a senior administration official said.

“These forces are not going to fight in Ukraine. They are not permanent moves. They respond to current conditions,” the official added.

A senior administration official said 2,000 soldiers in the U.S. will go to Poland and Germany, joining other troops already there, and 1,000 troops in Europe will go to Romania, to reinforce U.S. troops there.

