Brooklyn Judge's Son Arrested for Participating in Capitol Riot

The son of a Brooklyn judge was arrested by the FBI Tuesday morning for his participation in the Capitol Hill riots.

Aaron Mostofsky was arrested in the New York area and is expected to make an initial appearance in Brooklyn federal court later Tuesday. He faces four charges, including felony theft of government property and unlawful entry.

NBC News previously identified him as one of the rioters, seen in multiple photos wearing furs and a police vest and carrying a Capitol Police riot shield.

His father, Shlomo Mostofsky, is a judge of the Kings County Supreme Court, and his brother Nachman is a senior Republican figure in the borough.

While the riots were still happening, Aaron Mostofsky did an interview with the NY Post in which he said he believed the election was stolen and he was exercising his rights.

The FBI, in a criminal complaint, said Mostofsky posted to social media accounts as far back as 2018 about wanting to protest or riot due to Republican election losses.