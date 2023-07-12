Burger King

Burger King Thailand debuts new ‘burger' with 20 slices of cheese and no meat

The chain launched a “Real Cheeseburger” that has 20 slices of American cheese and no meat

By Max Molski

Burger King Thailand

Burger King is switching up the definition of a cheeseburger with its latest creation.

The fast food chain introduced its “Real Cheeseburger,” a creation that features a bun, 20 slices of cheese and no patty.

“Not for fun, this is for real! Real cheeseburger from Burger King,” reads a translation of a Facebook post from Burger King Thailand. “Carrying up to 20 slices of American cheese!!!”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Burger King is launching the “burger” in Thailand for 109 Thai baht ($3.13), lower than the usual price of 380 baht ($10.93).

Mixed reactions have poured in for the “real cheeseburger,” ranging from disgust to intrigue and approval

While the promotional image shows melted slices, the actual sandwich appears to be ordinary slices of American cheese.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

today show 6 mins ago

The 2023 Gerber Baby is revealed on TODAY

Powerball 12 mins ago

Powerball reaches $750 million for Wednesday drawing, 6th highest in lottery game's history

For now, the sandwich remains halfway around the world – something many are more than ok with.

This article tagged under:

Burger KingThailandFood & Drink
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us