Car crashes into barrier at White House; driver in custody

The Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the scene to clear the car

By Tom Lynch

A car crashed into a security barrier along 15th Street NW at Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House complex before 6 p.m. Monday, a Secret Service spokesperson confirmed.

The driver is in custody.

The Metropolitan Police Department and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the scene to clear the car. No indication of a threat was found inside the vehicle, and road closures in the area have been lifted.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

