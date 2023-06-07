Caught red-pawed: Video shows Colorado black bear casually opening car door in search for food

A black bear walking on its hind legs was caught red-handed casually opening a parked car's door by surveillance video in Colorado.

According to Telemundo Colorado, the surveillance video posted on Twitter by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Monday, June 5, shows a black bear sniffing for food before effortlessly opening a parked truck's passenger door.

Bears are smart. Once humans teach them that cars and homes hold tasty rewards, bears will search for a way inside. They learn quickly how to open doors and windows. Then they will repeat the behavior even when now food is inside, as was the case in Woodland Park on Friday. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/AdCJvjKWYk — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 5, 2023

CPW says the incident happened just before 3 a.m. and fortunately, no one was inside the vehicle and no food was inside.

The agency warned that bears are intelligent, and once they know that cars and homes hold tasty rewards, they learn how to open doors and repeat this behavior even when there was no food inside.

"This is why we preach for everyone in bear country to lock their cars and homes," the agency tweeted. "Eventually, this bear will enter an occupied car or home and it will pay the ultimate price. Keep bears wild and alive!."