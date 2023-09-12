coronavirus

CDC advisers recommend updated Covid shot for everyone ages 6 months and up

The final decision now falls to CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen

Getty Images

Everyone ages 6 months and older should get the updated Covid vaccine this fall, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overwhelmingly recommended Tuesday.

The final decision now falls to CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen, who is expected to sign off on the committee's recommendations as soon as Tuesday evening.

That move would then clear the way for the shots — projected to be available within the next 48 hours in some areas, the CDC said.

Four agencies believe the virus was transferred from animals to humans, while two others believe the virus was leaked from a lab incident.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us