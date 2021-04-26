CDC

CDC Finds Unsafe Bedding Remains a Leading Cause of Unexpected Infant Deaths

Thousands of babies under age 1 are dying of preventable suffocation by stuffed animals, crib bumpers, blankets and other soft bedding in cribs

Baby's crib
Getty Images

A majority of unexpected deaths among young babies still involve soft bedding, despite decades of safe sleep messaging targeting new parents, a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

The research, published Tuesday in the journal Pediatrics, finds that blankets, pillows, crib bumpers, stuffed animals and sleep surfaces other than cribs remain leading causes of accidental suffocation among babies 4 months old and younger, NBC News reports.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The study analyzed data from 4,929 cases of sudden unexpected infant death, or SUID, from 2011 to 2017. Soft bedding was associated with 72% of the cases. Very young infants are unable to move away from suffocation hazards that impair their ability to breathe.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Police 57 mins ago

DC Police Department Hit by Apparent Extortion Attack

Michael Jackson 5 mins ago

Judge Tosses Lawsuit of Man Who Alleged Michael Jackson Molestation

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

CDCPediatrics
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us