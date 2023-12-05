Al Roker shares a message about ‘Migration,' landing soon in theaters

Get ready for a high-flying animated adventure with an important message when "Migration" lands in movie theaters.

"The Today Show's" Al Roker visited Los Angeles recently to talk about the movie made by Illumination and Universal, which is part of NBCLA's parent company NBC Universal. The film portrays a family of ducks on an epic journey with a few twists and turns.

This holiday, embark on the family adventure of a lifetime. Watch the new trailer for #MigrationMovie now, and see it only in theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/Z98XsvJu2E — Migration (@Migrationmovie) November 14, 2023

"Families together can watch this -- grandparents, parents, kids -- and all come away with the same message," Roker said. "It's a fun movie, but it's got a message about our environment and what wildlife has to face because of what we have humans have done.

"We really need to put more resources into what I think is the greatest existential threat to not just our country, but the world, and that is climate change."

NBC Universal and Roker recorded a special public service announcement to promote the film and the protection of wildlife. They created the PSA with San Pedro-based International Bird Rescue and Venice Arts.

Watch the full interview above.