Port of Los Angeles receives $31 million renewable energy grant

The Port of Los Angeles announced a new $31 million grant Thursday to test new reduced emission technology.

The project, in partnership with the Catalina Express and Harbor Breeze Cruises, will test new renewable diesel-powered and electric-powered boats.

Among the new projects, port leadership hopes to produce "the design, construction and launch of a passenger ferry with Tier 4 engines and potentially a CARB-verified, U.S. Coast Guard-approved diesel particulate filter."

Tier 4 engines, originally introduced in 2008, follow some of the most stringent emissions guidelines among commercial engines for nitrogen oxide, hydrocarbon, carbon dioxide, and particulate matter emissions.

Particulate matter and nitrogen oxide must be reduced by about 90% compared to lower tier engines to pass testing.

The Catalina Express intends to adopt and adapt the new motor to replace three Tier 2 and Tier 3 engines in their smaller ferries.

Two zero-emission boats are also planned as a part of the "LA MER" project in partnership with Harbor Breeze Cruises. The newly developed vessels intend to exceed current zero emission testing standards within their class and will be operable a minimum of 30% of the time in zero-emission mode. Some trips are anticipated upwards of 100%.

LA MER is one part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for disadvantaged communities.

Additional electric powertrains for tugs, ferries and pilot boats operating in the San Pedro Bay will also be studied.

Catalina Express and Harbor Breeze Cruises will each contribute a $15 million match toward their respective demonstration program.

The Port of Long Beach will contribute an additional $340,000 to support the Port of Los Angeles.