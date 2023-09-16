Corgi Con takes over Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton

It was “paws-itively” adorable Saturday in Pleasanton as the annual Corgi Con took over the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

Organizers said it’s the largest corgi event on the West Coast.

Corgis are known for their short legs, their adorable fluffy bottoms and their name is Welsh for “dwarf dog.”

The event was a chance for the corgi community and humans to come together to celebrate the breed. The event featured a costume contest, races and "Corgi Ninja Warrior," an obstacle course for very short legs.

The event wasn’t just open to corgis. Other dog breeds could come “incorgnito” and be corgis for the day.

Community response to the event has been overwhelmingly “paws-itive,” said Corgi Con founder Cynthia Lee.

This was the first year the Alameda County Fairgrounds hosted Corgi Con. The event started at San Francisco's Ocean Beach in 2014, but changed venues this year because of regulation changes.

“We’ve grown a ton, so we also needed a lot of space,” said Lee. “The Alameda Fairgrounds gives us the opportunity to provide more services.”

Pets are generally not permitted on the Fairgrounds for any other event, making Corgi Con an exclusive dog festival.