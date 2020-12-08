Biden Administration

Doug Jones Leading Contender to Be Nominated Biden's Attorney General

Jones will be leaving the Senate in January after his bid for re-election failed

Alabama Sen. Doug Jones is the leading contender to be nominated for attorney general by President-elect Joe Biden, three sources familiar with the discussions tell NBC News.

Biden is also considering Judge Merrick Garland of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, who was denied a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016 by a Republican-led Senate, and Sally Yates, a former deputy attorney general, sources said.

Jones will be leaving the Senate in January after his bid for re-election failed. 

