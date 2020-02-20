Cartel Boss ‘El Chapito Leal’ Possibly Arrested After Shootout With Police in Tijuana

The General Prosecutor's (GP) Office of Baja California confirmed that Octavio Leal Hernández, known as “El Chapito Leal" was arrested on Wednesday.

Leal Hernández is a known criminal leader who operates and runs the Arellano-Félix Cartel based in Tijuana.

A spokesman for the GP's office told the local media that the arrest occurred after a shooting confrontation between alleged car thieves and police in the streets of Tijuana.

The shooting occurred after an armed robbery of a semi-used car dealership on Avenida Via Rápida Oriente that led to a police chase and eventually the shooting, Tijuana police reported.

Leal Hernández is currently being detained in the facilities of the Attorney General's Office of the Republic in the Zona Rio neighborhood, near the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Very few criminals end up going to jail so this is important, but nevertheless I don’t think this going to have a very big impact in reducing violence in Tijuana and northern Baja California,” said Rafael Fernández de Castro, director of the Center for U.S.-Mexican Studies at UC San Diego.

"The Tijuana police are working hard to keep residents safe and any action that is taken they will make sure to put the residents of Tijuana first," the Ministry of Security and Municipal Citizen Protection said.

The City Council of Tijuana reported that the local police operated in coordination with State Guard, National Guard and the Ministry of National Defense to capture nine people involved in the shooting.

The Mexican media states that since 2012 "El Chapito Leal" has led a criminal cell dedicated to drug transfer between Mexico and the U.S., and in eight years has been arrested four times.