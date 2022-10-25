Preliminary 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near San Jose

A preliminary 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 9 miles east of Seven Trees, 9.1 miles east-southeast of Alum Rock, 9.9 miles east of Communications Hill and 12.1 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of any significant damage.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the 5.1 magnitude earthquake was the largest temblor reported in the area since a 5.4 magnitude quake struck the Alum Rock area in 2007.

Dr. Lucy Jones, Cal Tech Seismologist, talks to NBC Bay Area about the 5.1 earthquake that rattled the South Bay Wednesday.

Lynne Meyer of Morgan Hill said she was walking in from her garage when she heard what she thought was a bomb going off.

"I thought there was an explosion," she said. "The sound was thunderous."

As she continued through the door, a floor lamp fell over and almost hit her.

"Everything started shaking tremendously and I realized, 'Oh, I'm in a big, major earthquake,'" she said.

Meyer is a Bay Area native and lived through the 6.9 magnitude Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989. She said Tuesday's shaking was "beyond anything I can recall."

Meyer was not injured, but two mirrors in her home came crashing down.

Nearly 60 BART trains were put on hold while crews inspected tracks following the earthquakes. The trains were later released.

The San Jose Unified School District said there wasn't any damage or injuries to anyone at its schools.

No other information was immediately available.

You can track earthquakes in the Bay Area using our Earthquake Tracker.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

SJFD has received no emergency calls related to this morning's #earthquake. Community members are reminded to Drop, Cover and Hold On in the event of another quake. For more earthquake safety tips, visit https://t.co/G52fgz7AeM. pic.twitter.com/IpnuYDRS1s — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) October 25, 2022

Cal OES is actively coordinating with local authorities in the region to evaluate any preliminary damage or issues created as a result of this earthquake and provide any assistance that is needed from the state level. https://t.co/Zq5HKbsNjV — California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (@Cal_OES) October 25, 2022