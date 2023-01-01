earthquake

Preliminary M5.4 Earthquake Strikes in Humboldt County: USGS

By Kristofer Noceda

A preliminary 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck in Humboldt County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor was reported at 10:35 a.m. Sunday near Rio Dell.

Caltrans at around 11 a.m. said State Route 211 at Fernbridge was shut down while crews conduct a safety inspection on the bridge following the quake.

Rio Dell was also the epicenter of a recent 6.4 magnitude earthquake. The Dec. 20 temblor was followed by dozens of aftershocks in the same general area, one as strong as 4.6.

